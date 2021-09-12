Coast Guard searches for missing 23-year-old man at Dam Neck Beach

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Coast Guard and partner agencies are searching for a 23-year-old man who was last seen going underwater while swimming at Dam Neck Beach, Saturday evening.

The man was last seen wearing dark swim trunks.

Officials were notified of the missing swimmer at 7:23 p.m. and issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast for the area.

Crews were launched from Coast Guard Station Little Creek and an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

Virginia Beach Fire Department, Virginia Beach Marine Patrol, and the Virginia Marine Resources Commission are also assisting in the search.

