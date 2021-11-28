Coast Guard searches for overdue boater in Frying Pan Shoals area

WILMINGTON, N.C. — The Coast Guard is searching for a 44-year-old man in the vicinity of Frying Pan Shoals.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina command center received a report from a friend of the boater. He was scheduled to meet with the man about 3 miles West of Frying Pan Tower Saturday, but they say he never showed.

The missing mariner is a 44-year-old man who is 6 feet, 2 inches tall with red hair weighing 220 pounds.

According to the Coast Guard, the mariner was seen on surveillance footage leaving the Federal Point Yacht Club between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on his 19-foot SeaCraft vessel.

Friends of the mariner reported that he has life jackets and radio on his boat.

Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched multiple Coast Guard assets.