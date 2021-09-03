Coast Guard searching Chesapeake Bay for missing 70-year-old boater who failed to return from fishing trip

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The U.S. Coast Guard and its partner agencies are searching the Chesapeake Bay for an elderly mariner who has not returned from his early morning fishing trip Thursday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Virginia received a call at 1:40 p.m. from the 70-year-old fisherman's son, who said his father left to go on a fishing trip from Ingram Bay at 8 a.m. and had not come back.

Sector Virginia issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast and launched a crew from Coast Guard Station Milford Haven aboard a 45-foot Response Boat – Medium and notified Virginia Marine Resources Commission and the Department of Wildlife Resources.

Once on scene, the crew from Station Milford Haven discovered the man’s boat unanchored and adrift with no one on board.

Watchstanders then launched an MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew and an HC-130 Hercules aircrew from Air Station Elizabeth City to help with the search.

The search will continue overnight with first light search.

The following agencies are involved in the search:

Coast Guard Station Milford Haven

Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City HC-130 aircraft and MH-60 helicopter

Coast Guard Cutter Sailfish

Virginia Marine Resources Commission Fixed Wing Aircraft

Department of Wildlife Resources

Smith Point Rescue

Abington Fire Department

Gloucester Fire Department

Poquoson Fire Department

