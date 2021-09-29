Coast Guard searching for 70-year-old man reported missing after diving at Chickahominy River

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Coast Guard and local response crews are searching for a 70-year-old diver reported missing after diving with friends on the Chickahominy River.

According to the Coast Guard, watchstanders were contacted by James City County dispatch at 6:41 p.m. Tuesday.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina was launched as well as a 29-foot Response Boat-Small from Coast Guard Station Portsmouth.

Also searching are assets from the following agencies: