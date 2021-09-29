Watch
News

Actions

Coast Guard searching for 70-year-old man reported missing after diving at Chickahominy River

items.[0].image.alt
Storyblocks
generic
Posted at 12:01 PM, Sep 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-29 12:01:25-04

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Coast Guard and local response crews are searching for a 70-year-old diver reported missing after diving with friends on the Chickahominy River.

According to the Coast Guard, watchstanders were contacted by James City County dispatch at 6:41 p.m. Tuesday.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina was launched as well as a 29-foot Response Boat-Small from Coast Guard Station Portsmouth.

Also searching are assets from the following agencies:

  • Coast Guard Auxiliary
  • Virginia Marine Resources Commission
  • James City County Fire Department
  • James City County Police Department
  • York County Fire Department
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections