Coast Guard searching for missing 61-year-old boater last seen near Currituck Sound

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - The Coast Guard and partner agency crews are searching for a missing boater near the Currituck Sound Friday morning.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Carolina received a call from 911 saying that a 61-year-old man went out in a 12-foot flat-bottom boat and didn't return. Conditions on the Currituck Sound were windy at the time, the Coast Guard said.

According to the Coast Guard, the missing boater was last seen wearing blue shorts and a blue shirt.

An MH-60 Jayhawk Helicopter aircrew was dispatched from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, as well as a 29-foot Response Boat crew, to search for the missing boater.

Crews from the Currituck County Sheriff's Office, the North Carolina Wildlife, North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries and Corolla Beach Rescue are also searching. The Currituck Sound County Sheriff's Office crews have located the man's boat and life jacket.

