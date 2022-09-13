Watch Now
Coast Guard searching for missing kayaker near Lynnhaven

Mark Duncan/ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE: U.S. Coast Guard helicopter
Posted at 2:24 PM, Sep 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-13 14:24:52-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Coast Guard is searching for an overdue kayaker Tuesday near Lynnhaven. 

They say 27-year-old Ryan Tew was last seen on a red single-person kayak. Tew reportedly departed on his kayak from Crab Creek in Lynnhaven Inlet around 11:30 p.m., Monday evening, and was scheduled to return around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

The Coast Guard was made aware that Tew was overdue around 10 a.m., from Virginia Beach 911 dispatch.

According to officials, the following rescue crews searching are: 

  • Coast Guard Station Little Creek 
  • Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City 
  • Virginia Marine Resources Commission 
  • Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel Police Department 
  • Virginia Beach Police Department 
  • Virginia Beach Fire Department 
