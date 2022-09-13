Coast Guard searching for missing kayaker near Lynnhaven

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Coast Guard is searching for an overdue kayaker Tuesday near Lynnhaven.

They say 27-year-old Ryan Tew was last seen on a red single-person kayak. Tew reportedly departed on his kayak from Crab Creek in Lynnhaven Inlet around 11:30 p.m., Monday evening, and was scheduled to return around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

The Coast Guard was made aware that Tew was overdue around 10 a.m., from Virginia Beach 911 dispatch.

According to officials, the following rescue crews searching are: