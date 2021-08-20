Coast Guard searching for missing swimmer last seen at Gloucester Point Beach

GLOUCESTER, Va. - The United States Coast Guard is searching for a man last seen going into the water at Gloucester Point Beach Park early Friday morning.

According to the Coast Guard, the man entered the water just after midnight. He's described as a white male wearing swim trunks and no shirt.

Multiple agencies, including local law enforcement, are assisting in the search. The Coast Guard said it will send out a helicopter at first light, and other crews have been searching through the night.

There is currently no further information.

If you or someone you know can identify the man or provide any information, call the Coast Guard VA Command Center at (757) 638-6637.