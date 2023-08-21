Watch Now
News

Actions

Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet aids flooding fishing vessel near Wanchese

Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet aids flooding fishing vessel near Wanchese
US Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet
Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet aids flooding fishing vessel near Wanchese
Posted at 2:38 PM, Aug 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-21 14:38:14-04

This story is brought to you through our news-gathering partnership with The Outer Banks Voice.

In the early afternoon hours of Aug. 20, the U.S. Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet posted this report on its Facebook page.

On Aug. 19, Oregon Inlet crews responded to a report of an aground 43-foot sport fisher outside of the channel near Wanchese NC with nine people onboard. The vessel had ripped a hole in its port rudder post mount as well as dislodging its port drive shaft. Both areas were severely taking on water.

With the help of Towboat US, crews were able to effectively control the flooding with damage control techniques and portable dewatering pumps to get the vessel towed to a haul out. This case serves as a reminder of how dangerous the shoaling in the area can be, luckily everybody involved was unharmed and made it home safely.

This story is brought to you through our news-gathering partnership with The Outer Banks Voice and may not be shared or distributed without permission.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV