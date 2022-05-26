Coastal Coffee Trail showcases coffee shops across Hampton Roads' Southside

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Coffee lovers, listen up! If you're in the mood to try something new, coffee shops all over the Southside of Hampton Roads are taking part in a special event encouraging customers to hit the trail.

The Coastal Coffee Trail is underway at more than a dozen shops across Virginia Beach, Norfolk and Chesapeake.

You can grab a trail card at any of the 13 participating stores to keep track of which places you visit. If you visit them all this summer, you get a special mug.

The event runs through August 15.

Here's the full list of participating locations:

Fathom Coffee

1682 Baltic Avenue, Virginia Beach

Voyager Cold Brew Coffee

5106 Colley Avenue, Norfolk

American Brew

3584 E. Stratford Road, Virginia Beach

Harvest

1718 Atlantic Avenue Unit 103, Virginia Beach

17 Hands Coffee/Robin Simmons Bakery

1830 Kempsville Road Ste. 104, Virginia Beach

Lynnhaven Coffee Company

2945 Shore Drive, Virginia Beach

Bad Ass Coffee

619 18th Street, Virginia Beach

Equinox Coffee

2800 Colley Avenue, Norfolk

COVA Brewing Company

9529 Shore Drive, Norfolk

Astraea Coffee

2437 N. Landing Road, Virginia Beach

Battlegrounds Coffeehouse & Grill

388 S. Battlefield Boulevard, Chesapeake

Pourfavor Coffee Shop

5705 Lynnhaven Parkway, Virginia Beach

Pale Horse Coffee

1296 S. Battlefield Boulevard, Chesapeake 540 Belaire Avenue, Chesapeake (new location)



The event's organizers also created a collection on Yelp to showcase the participating coffee shops.