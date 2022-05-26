Watch
Coastal Coffee Trail showcases coffee shops across Hampton Roads' Southside

Amanda Brandeis
Posted at 4:57 PM, May 26, 2022
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Coffee lovers, listen up! If you're in the mood to try something new, coffee shops all over the Southside of Hampton Roads are taking part in a special event encouraging customers to hit the trail.

The Coastal Coffee Trail is underway at more than a dozen shops across Virginia Beach, Norfolk and Chesapeake.

You can grab a trail card at any of the 13 participating stores to keep track of which places you visit. If you visit them all this summer, you get a special mug.

The event runs through August 15.

Here's the full list of participating locations:

  • Fathom Coffee
    • 1682 Baltic Avenue, Virginia Beach
  • Voyager Cold Brew Coffee
    • 5106 Colley Avenue, Norfolk
  • American Brew
    • 3584 E. Stratford Road, Virginia Beach
  • Harvest
    • 1718 Atlantic Avenue Unit 103, Virginia Beach
  • 17 Hands Coffee/Robin Simmons Bakery
    • 1830 Kempsville Road Ste. 104, Virginia Beach
  • Lynnhaven Coffee Company
    • 2945 Shore Drive, Virginia Beach
  • Bad Ass Coffee
    • 619 18th Street, Virginia Beach
  • Equinox Coffee
    • 2800 Colley Avenue, Norfolk
  • COVA Brewing Company
    • 9529 Shore Drive, Norfolk
  • Astraea Coffee
    • 2437 N. Landing Road, Virginia Beach
  • Battlegrounds Coffeehouse & Grill
    • 388 S. Battlefield Boulevard, Chesapeake
  • Pourfavor Coffee Shop
    • 5705 Lynnhaven Parkway, Virginia Beach
  • Pale Horse Coffee
    • 1296 S. Battlefield Boulevard, Chesapeake
    • 540 Belaire Avenue, Chesapeake (new location)

The event's organizers also created a collection on Yelp to showcase the participating coffee shops.

