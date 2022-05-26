Coastal Coffee Trail showcases coffee shops across Hampton Roads' Southside

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Coffee lovers, listen up! If you're in the mood to try something new, coffee shops all over the Southside of Hampton Roads are taking part in a special event encouraging customers to hit the trail.
The Coastal Coffee Trail is underway at more than a dozen shops across Virginia Beach, Norfolk and Chesapeake.
You can grab a trail card at any of the 13 participating stores to keep track of which places you visit. If you visit them all this summer, you get a special mug.
The event runs through August 15.
Here's the full list of participating locations:
- Fathom Coffee
- 1682 Baltic Avenue, Virginia Beach
- Voyager Cold Brew Coffee
- 5106 Colley Avenue, Norfolk
- American Brew
- 3584 E. Stratford Road, Virginia Beach
- Harvest
- 1718 Atlantic Avenue Unit 103, Virginia Beach
- 17 Hands Coffee/Robin Simmons Bakery
- 1830 Kempsville Road Ste. 104, Virginia Beach
- Lynnhaven Coffee Company
- 2945 Shore Drive, Virginia Beach
- Bad Ass Coffee
- 619 18th Street, Virginia Beach
- Equinox Coffee
- 2800 Colley Avenue, Norfolk
- COVA Brewing Company
- 9529 Shore Drive, Norfolk
- Astraea Coffee
- 2437 N. Landing Road, Virginia Beach
- Battlegrounds Coffeehouse & Grill
- 388 S. Battlefield Boulevard, Chesapeake
- Pourfavor Coffee Shop
- 5705 Lynnhaven Parkway, Virginia Beach
- Pale Horse Coffee
- 1296 S. Battlefield Boulevard, Chesapeake
- 540 Belaire Avenue, Chesapeake (new location)
The event's organizers also created a collection on Yelp to showcase the participating coffee shops.