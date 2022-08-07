College of The Albemarle receives millions to help build new health sciences expansion, simulation center

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - College of The Albemarle (COA) received millions to assist with the building of a new health sciences expansion and simulation center.

COA got approval from the Pasquotank County Board of Commissioners for $11 million to assist with the center. This follows the state’s recent allocation of $12.5 million in the adjusted state budget toward funding the center. COA will also use an additional $1.5 million through the Connect NC Bond funds allocated to the college in 2016.

Altogether, the funding will support the total cost of the project which is about $25 million.

COA

The COA Board of Trustees established an ad hoc committee in October 2021 for the health sciences program at the college. Currently, the college says COA's nursing programs are taught in facilities originally designed to serve a much smaller number of students with simulation centers that do not meet the needs of the program. COA has been recognized as having the number one registered nursing program among colleges and universities in North Carolina.

COA

Senator Bob Steinburg and Representative Bobby Hanig championed for the college to receive state funding, along with the Pasquotank County Board of Commissioners also recognizing the need for the center and approving the remaining funds to get the project underway.

"College of The Albemarle is appreciative of the support received from Senator Steinburg, Representative Hanig, and the entire North Carolina General Assembly in this effort," stated Dr. Jack Bagwell, COA President. "Our Pasquotank Board of Commissioners have also demonstrated their unequivocal support of this facility expansion and recognize how critical the project is to ensure quality healthcare continues in this region. We are extremely proud of the legislative and local government support in this endeavor and are committed to providing highly qualified healthcare professionals for our region and state."

