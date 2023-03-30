Colonial Heights motorcyclist dies after crashing on Route 460

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. — A man riding a motorcycle on Route 460 died after crashing, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities say they received a call just before 1 a.m. on Thursday, March 30 about a motorcycle crash on Route 460 in Sussex County.

After investigating, police learned that the driver was traveling westbound on Route 460 on a 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he “ran off the roadway, attempted to overcorrect, lost control, and was ejected from the motorcycle.”

The motorcyclist died at the scene of the crash, according to police. Virginia State Police later identified him as 34-year-old Joshua A. Heslep of Colonial Heights.

Police say it was a single-vehicle crash, and no other vehicles were involved in the incident.