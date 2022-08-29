Commanders rookie shot during possible attempted robbery

WASHINGTON - A Washington Commanders rookie running back was shot during a possible attempted robbery.
According to CBS, Brian Robinson was shot multiple times Sunday evening during a possible attempted robbery in Washington, D.C., according to a police spokesperson.
Officials say Robinson remains hospitalized and is in stable condition. His injuries are not considered life-threatening, an ESPN source said.
Officials said police have identified two potential suspects. They said authorities are not yet sure if Robinson was the victim of a carjacking or just an armed robbery attempt.
An investigation remains ongoing.