Commercial fire at a Portsmouth Motel 6

Posted at 11:01 PM, Sep 25, 2023
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — There was a commercial structure fire at a Motel 6 in Portsmouth Monday.

Around 5:16 p.m., Portsmouth Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services responded to the fire, and said crews saw smoke coming out of the second floor of the motel at 1031 London Blvd.

The fire extinguished shortly after crews' arrival and was contained to the room where it started, according to Portsmouth Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services. One person was taken to the hospital after being evaluated by EMS.

The fire is being investigated by the Portsmouth Fire Marshal's Office.

