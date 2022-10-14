Commission investigating 2019 VB mass shooting holding interviews to gather more information

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Leaders of the state commission investigating the 2019 mass shooting in Virginia Beach want to hear from the public, and they'll be conducting one-on-one interviews.

On May 31, 2019, a gunman entered Building 2 of the Virginia Beach Municipal Center and opened fire, killing 12 people and injuring four others. Of the 12 victims, 11 of them worked for the city.

The commission was formed after the shooting. Leaders are encouraging anyone with information to speak with them in private. They said the goal is to examine the shooting and come up with recommendations and lessons learned, and what can be done to prevent further mass shootings.

So far, three agencies have analyzed the Virginia Beach shooting. The state commission, made up of 20 members, appointed by the governor, is on its way to conducting an independent review.

The interviews are scheduled from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 19, and on Oct. 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. They will be held at Anchor Counseling & Wellness, 3630 S. Plaza Trail, Suit 210-C in Virginia Beach.

Click or tap here to sign up for an interview.

