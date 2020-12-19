Community brings holiday spirit to front door of Norfolk mother of seven battling stage 4 cancer

NORFOLK, Va. - Blessings wrapped in Christmas paper filled the inside of one Norfolk home.

“It's overwhelming,” said Nikita Mitchell.

The gifts stuffed in the back of cars and in the hands of a group of local men and women are for Mitchell and her seven children.

“The last couple of years have been pretty stressful,” adds Mitchell.

Stressful raising kids between the ages of 7 and 17 - all while fighting cancer. Mitchell was diagnosed with the disease back in 2017.

“And in 2019, I was diagnosed with stage four cancer,” adds Mitchell.

She has more than a dozen tumors in her head that are spreading, but she still finds a way to remain strong.

“The kids - they keep me going,” said Mitchell.

Ginger Simpson, the founder of The Restored Woman, wanted to make sure there are of plenty gifts under the tree for Nikita and every single one of her children on Christmas morning.

“GameStop gift cards, Target gift cards, clothes, basketballs, to footballs to toys - everything they wanted, they got, and we added and added,” adds Simpson.

Simpson’s mother passed away last year on December 18, so to honor her a year later, she’s turning her loss into giving.

“I just remember having little children and depending on the generosity of what I call 'Earth angels' to help me with Christmases that I could not afford for my babies,” she adds.

“Their Christmas is going to look better than what I predicted,” said Mitchell.

She says she’s thankful.

“I just appreciate everything that you guys have done for me and my children, because without y’all it wouldn’t have been possible,” said Mitchell.

She's also sending love to others in her shoes.

“Keep your strength. Keep praying. Better days are coming - I know for a fact that it is,” she adds.

On behalf of his siblings, 10-year-old Carlos has a message for everyone who donated to his family.

“I hope they have a good Christmas. Thank you for all of the gifts.”