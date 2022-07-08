NORFOLK, Va. – “Countdown to Kindergarten,” a community-led initiative, and campaign sponsored by EVMS Minus 9 to 5, meant to support Hampton Roads’ families to raise children who are healthy, thriving and ready to learn is open for registration.

Eastern Virginia Medical School believes that summer is the time for parents to register children for kindergarten. Parents of children who will reach age five by Sept. 30 are eligible to register in Chesapeake, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Suffolk, and Virginia Beach.

Here’s what you need to register a child for kindergarten:



Completed registration packet for the school division

Certified copy of birth certificate for the child

Recent physical-exam results (dated within one year of the first day of school)

Proof identification (parent/guardian) and address (current utility bill, lease and/or home contract)

The child’s immunization record

“Many children have missed doses on their immunization schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Jane Glasgow, PhD, Executive Director of EVMS Minus 9 to 5. “Talk with your child’s doctor about catching up on missed vaccinations.”

Click here to find direct links to school websites and registration forms.