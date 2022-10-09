Community still shocked and mourning after young flight instructor died in plane crash

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – News 3 is learning more about a Viktoria Ljungman, the Hampton University graduate with a bright future who died in a plane crash Thursday.

Two other students injured when their CESSNA 172 went down in a wooded area at the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport.

Hampton University graduate Anastasiia Romanova-Hill said several years ago Viktoria reached out to her on Facebook as she was trying to determine which college to attend.

“She's definitely a kind person who was curious and wanted to discover new things,” said Romanova-Hill.

She wanted to try new things like going to college many miles from home in Sweden.

Romanova-Hill is a few years older than 23-year-old Ljungman.

She said Ljungman reached out and wanted to know about the tennis team, the school, the area, and the social scene.

Both tennis players who also had a love for sailing.

Romanova-Hill said her death is very hard to believe and upsetting.

State Police said two 18-year-old Hampton University Aviation students onboard. One of those students was the pilot of the plane.

Many people are still shocked and mourning the loss of a young woman with a bright future.

