Community still shocked and mourning after young flight instructor died in plane crash

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – News 3 is learning more about a Viktoria Ljungman, the Hampton University graduate with a bright future who died in a plane crash Thursday.
Two other students injured when their CESSNA 172 went down in a wooded area at the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport.
Hampton University graduate Anastasiia Romanova-Hill said several years ago Viktoria reached out to her on Facebook as she was trying to determine which college to attend.
“She's definitely a kind person who was curious and wanted to discover new things,” said Romanova-Hill.
She wanted to try new things like going to college many miles from home in Sweden.
Romanova-Hill is a few years older than 23-year-old Ljungman.
She said Ljungman reached out and wanted to know about the tennis team, the school, the area, and the social scene.
Both tennis players who also had a love for sailing.
Romanova-Hill said her death is very hard to believe and upsetting.
State Police said two 18-year-old Hampton University Aviation students onboard. One of those students was the pilot of the plane.
Many people are still shocked and mourning the loss of a young woman with a bright future.