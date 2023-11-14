Community survey: Top 5 most dangerous intersections in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — The results of a recent community survey showed what factors Hampton Road's drivers find most important, as well as the most dangerous intersections.

Keith Nichols with the Hampton Roads Transportation Planning Organization (HRTPO) said they were overwhelmed by the number of community members who wanted their voices to be heard. They had around 1500 responses.

Based on the results of the survey, these are the top five most unsafe intersections in Hampton Roads:



Battlefield & Woodlake in Chesapeake

Holland & Rosemont in Virginia Beach

Colley & 26th in Norfolk

Mercury & Coliseum in Hampton

39th & Roanoke in Newport News

Nichols said they'll now take this data to try to get state and federal funding to make changes.

“Maybe it’s improving a traffic signal, maybe it’s extending a left turn lane, if it’s not long enough and people are backing up in the main travel lanes for example, or maybe it’s making pavement markings more visible because they’re faded," said Nichols.

They also pass the information to all seven cities, so implementation can begin.

“Safety is always going to be a priority,and anytime we can get input or new information that can help us in that regard, we’re going to put it to work,” said city of Hampton spokesperson Mike Holtzclaw.

About 80% of the drivers also said their top concerns overall were aggressive driving, distracted driving and speeding. Results show most drivers would like to see more enforcement.