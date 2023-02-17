Community to search for missing 18-year-old in Norfolk this weekend

NORFOLK, Va. — A group of volunteers will be meeting this weekend to search for 18-year-old Keith Anderson who hasn't been seen since Jan. 29.

According to the Facebook announcement, the group will be meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday outside the main entrance of MacArthur Mall to start their search.

The description is below:

"We will be meeting outside at the main entrance of the mall and splitting up from there to walk the streets downtown. There have been a few sightings of him in this area so we are Praying to locate him. We will have flyers as a visual to reference but as of now his mother doesn’t want them put up. We need the community to come out and stand with us to help bring Keith home."

His mother, Mesha Anderson, said she last saw him on Jan. 29 while dropping him off for class at Norfolk State University.

Earlier this week, Virginia State Police issued a missing/endangered person alert for Keith. State Police said someone reported seeing Keith on Feb. 4 at a 7-Eleven store on Monticello Avenue in Norfolk.

Norfolk mother last saw missing son after dropping him off for class at NSU

Anderson said Keith was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a white t-shirt, and a black bookbag.

The description from State Police said he may be wearing a grey hoodie, blue jogging pants and black Crocs. He also has a nose ring, and pierced ears along with a tattoo of Roman numerals on his left arm. He is 6-foot-1 and weighs around 300 pounds.

Police said Anderson is believed to be traveling on foot and not in a vehicle.

Anyone who sees him should call 911, police said.