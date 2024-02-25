Community turns out in full force to support 8-year-old shot in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The community turned out in full force Saturday at Pups and Pints to show 8-year-old Landyn Davis they're behind him.

"There's so many people, so much love, so much support. I couldn't ask for more. I wish my son was here to see it," said Emily Rigsby, Landyn's mom.

The family and community has been by Landyn's side as he recovers from a stray bullet that struck him in the head on Feb. 13. The third grader who loves Sonic and building Legos had been inside his home playing video games when he was seriously injured.

He woke up on his own from a medically induced coma earlier this week. He's expected to get his ventilator tubes taken out Sunday.

"We're doing a lot better now that we know our son is going to be okay. Before it was hard because we didn't know if we were going to lose him or not. But now that we know he's going to be okay, we're going to be okay," said Rigsby.

She's been at a loss for words for what happened to her son, but she knows Landyn's a fighter. Everyone else agrees.

"I like what I'm seeing. I like the fact that we're coming together as a people," said neighbor Andrew Weir. "Nobody's judging anybody. We just got one common goal: to see Landyn rise up."

"I'm so happy, so happy," added neighbor Mercedes Weir of when she learned Landyn woke up. "Thank the Lord."

Many people at Saturday's fundraiser wore T-shirts that read #LandynStrong.

"I'm not only wearing the shirt, I got two more shirts: Landyn strong! Landyn Strong!" chanted Andrew Weir.

"He's a miracle," added Mercedes Weir.

It's still a long road ahead for Landyn — hopefully made easier by all these people who love him.

The next event to support Landyn is scheduled for Feb. 29 at SuperHeroes Ice Cream in Virginia Beach.

Other events are in the works for March, including a ride along the Oceanfront.