Community vaccination center at Military Circle Mall to close March 25; COVID-19 vaccines to be offered 2 days a week

NORFOLK, Va. - The Community Vaccination Center at the Military Circle Mall in Norfolk will close next week on Friday, March 25.

Across the Commonwealth, the Virginia Department of Health's CVCs have administered more than 330,000 COVID-19 vaccines since they opened in early October 2021.

The VDH said the Norfolk Health Department will continue to use the Military Circle site after the CVC closure, providing free COVID-19 vaccinations two days a week. Beginning April 5, walk-in vaccines will be available Tuesdays from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointments will be available.

If you would like to receive a vaccine before the CVC closes, appointments are encouraged but not required. To make an appointment, visit Norfolk/VAB and input "23502" into the zip code search bar to schedule an appointment at the MCM vaccination center, or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1).

Nearly 92 percent of adults in Virginia have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine with nearly 82 percent fully vaccinated. Nearly 72 percent of all Virginians have been fully vaccinated. About 15.3 million doses of vaccine have been administered across the Commonwealth since vaccines became available.