Like they say... 'teamwork makes the dream work.'

Check this out.

Drivers in St. Louis Park, Minnesota, Tuesday got out of their cars to help shovel snow to clear an on-ramp.

The video is from a state transportation traffic cam.

Commuters might want to keep those shovels handy as more rounds of snow are expected through Thursday morning.

However, people in the region should expect some warmer temperatures this weekend.

This was originally published by CNN affiliate WCCO.