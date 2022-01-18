Watch
News

Actions

Company searching for insomniac to get paid $2K to sleep, test products

items.[0].image.alt
Scripps National
Obstructive sleep apnea is a medical condition, where your throat inadvertently closes while you sleep, interrupting air flow and your sleep cycle. It can also lead to other long-term health impact.
Obstructive sleep apnea is a medical condition, where your throat inadvertently closes while you sleep, interrupting air flow and your sleep cycle. It can also lead to other long-term health impact.
Posted at 11:30 AM, Jan 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-18 11:30:55-05

Do you struggle to get enough sleep at night?

Well, imagine being paid to sleep. Sounds like a dream right?

Sleep Junkie is looking for an insomniac to test its products and offer their unfiltered opinions.

The sleepless expert will review eight different products over the course of two months, from pillows to eye masks to bedding.

This gig pays $2,000. One must be 21 or over, be based in the US, have excellent writing skills, must own a smartphone that is compatible with sleep tracking apps.

Candidates need to apply by Valentine's Day, February 14.

To apply and for more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PositivelyHR.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads stories