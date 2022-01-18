Company searching for insomniac to get paid $2K to sleep, test products

Do you struggle to get enough sleep at night?

Well, imagine being paid to sleep. Sounds like a dream right?

Sleep Junkie is looking for an insomniac to test its products and offer their unfiltered opinions.

The sleepless expert will review eight different products over the course of two months, from pillows to eye masks to bedding.

This gig pays $2,000. One must be 21 or over, be based in the US, have excellent writing skills, must own a smartphone that is compatible with sleep tracking apps.

Candidates need to apply by Valentine's Day, February 14.

To apply and for more information, click here.