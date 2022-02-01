Conagra Brands issues allergy alert on undeclared egg in select Wish-Bone® Dressings

CHICAGO – Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), is voluntarily recalling a limited amount of Wish-Bone Thousand Island and Chunky Blue Cheese dressings due to non-declared egg in the product.

People with allergies or severe sensitivity to egg run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

There have been no reports of illness or injury due to the consumption of these products as of February 1, 2022.

According to Conagra Brands, they will work with retail customers to ensure that the recalled products are removed from store shelves.

The impacted products are identified below.



Item Description Each UPC Batch/Lot Code Best By Date Wish-Bone® THOUSAND ISLAND DRESSING, 15 oz 0-41321-00645-6 4254200620 BEST BY JAN312023 Wish-Bone® THOUSAND ISLAND DRESSING, 15 oz 0-41321-00645-6 4254200720 BEST BY FEB012023 Wish-Bone® THOUSAND ISLAND DRESSING, 24 oz 0-41321-00731-6 4254201720 BEST BY FEB112023 Wish-Bone® CHUNKY BLUE CHEESE DRESSING, 24 oz 0-41321-00691-3 4254201320 BEST BY NOV092022

This recall does not impact any other Wish-Bone or Conagra Brands products.

Consumers who have purchased this product are advised to dispose of it.

If concerned about an injury or illness, contact a healthcare provider.