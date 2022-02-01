Conagra Brands issues allergy alert on undeclared egg in select Wish-Bone® Dressings

CHICAGO – Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), is voluntarily recalling a limited amount of Wish-Bone Thousand Island and Chunky Blue Cheese dressings due to non-declared egg in the product.
People with allergies or severe sensitivity to egg run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
There have been no reports of illness or injury due to the consumption of these products as of February 1, 2022.
According to Conagra Brands, they will work with retail customers to ensure that the recalled products are removed from store shelves.
The impacted products are identified below.
|Item Description
|Each UPC
|Batch/Lot Code
|Best By Date
Wish-Bone® THOUSAND
ISLAND DRESSING, 15 oz
|0-41321-00645-6
|4254200620
BEST BY
JAN312023
Wish-Bone® THOUSAND
ISLAND DRESSING, 15 oz
|0-41321-00645-6
|4254200720
BEST BY
FEB012023
Wish-Bone® THOUSAND
ISLAND DRESSING, 24 oz
|0-41321-00731-6
|4254201720
BEST BY
FEB112023
Wish-Bone® CHUNKY BLUE
CHEESE DRESSING, 24 oz
|0-41321-00691-3
|4254201320
BEST BY
NOV092022
This recall does not impact any other Wish-Bone or Conagra Brands products.
Consumers who have purchased this product are advised to dispose of it.
If concerned about an injury or illness, contact a healthcare provider.
Consumers with questions can contact Conagra Brands Consumer Care at 1-800-881-3989 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. CST Monday through Friday or reach them anytime via email at Consumer.Care@conagra.com.