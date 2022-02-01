Watch
Conagra Brands issues allergy alert on undeclared egg in select Wish-Bone® Dressings

Conagra Brands, Inc.
Posted at 7:45 AM, Feb 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-01 07:45:47-05

CHICAGO – Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), is voluntarily recalling a limited amount of Wish-Bone Thousand Island and Chunky Blue Cheese dressings due to non-declared egg in the product.

People with allergies or severe sensitivity to egg run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

There have been no reports of illness or injury due to the consumption of these products as of February 1, 2022.

According to Conagra Brands, they will work with retail customers to ensure that the recalled products are removed from store shelves.

The impacted products are identified below.

Item DescriptionEach UPCBatch/Lot CodeBest By Date

Wish-Bone® THOUSAND

ISLAND DRESSING, 15 oz

0-41321-00645-64254200620

BEST BY

JAN312023

Wish-Bone® THOUSAND

ISLAND DRESSING, 15 oz

0-41321-00645-64254200720

BEST BY

FEB012023

Wish-Bone® THOUSAND

ISLAND DRESSING, 24 oz

0-41321-00731-64254201720

BEST BY

FEB112023

Wish-Bone® CHUNKY BLUE

CHEESE DRESSING, 24 oz

0-41321-00691-34254201320

BEST BY

NOV092022

This recall does not impact any other Wish-Bone or Conagra Brands products.

Consumers who have purchased this product are advised to dispose of it.

If concerned about an injury or illness, contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers with questions can contact Conagra Brands Consumer Care at 1-800-881-3989 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. CST Monday through Friday or reach them anytime via email at Consumer.Care@conagra.com.

