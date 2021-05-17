Congress expected to vote this week on January 6 commission

NORFOLK, Va. - Members of the House of Representatives are expected to vote this week on creating a commission to examine the January 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Local Congresswoman Elaine Luria supports establishing the commission. "There's a lot of events and facts that are still really unclear as to what went into instigating this and I think that we need to get to the bottom it," Luria told News 3 in an interview.

Hundreds of people stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 while Congress was certifying the 2020 election results. Five people died during the riot, including a Capitol Police officer. Since then, more than 400 people have been arrested.

The commission will include members from both parties. They'll have subpoena power and they're expected to release a final report by the end of the year.

Luria explained what she hopes to learn from the commission. "Who helped instigate it? What types of misinformation and disinformation were spread online and through social media? What types of groups - how organized they were?" she said. "Really, what kind of future threats could be out there?"

The rioters were able to storm the floor of the Senate as members of Congress and the Vice President were whisked away. "I thought that the Capitol and the Capitol complex were physically under threat, but it also made me feel that our democracy was under threat," recalled Luria.

Members of the group falsely believed the election was stolen from former President Trump, who continues to claim in statements the 2020 election was fraudulent. "The election was conducted freely and fairly. The results of the election are clear and so continuing to perpetuate these is just really a threat to our government and our democratic system. I really think the people perpetuating those lies need to stop," said Luria.

News 3 reached out to Rep. Wittman, the lone Republican who represents Hampton Roads. His office did not reply. Members from both parties have reached a deal to move forward with the commission.

"It's simply just getting to the bottom of the facts. I think once we can piece all of that together, in an unbiased way with a non-partisan commission, we'll have a better picture of everything that happened that day and leading up to that day," said Luria.