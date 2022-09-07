Watch Now
Congressman Bobby Scott tests positive for COVID-19

Steve Helber/AP
Congressman Bobby Scott, D-3rd., speaks during an election party in Falls Church, Va., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. Scott won re-election to his seat. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Posted at 10:53 PM, Sep 06, 2022
NEWPORT NEWS, Va.Congressman Bobby Scott (VA-03) has tested positive for COVID-19.

This comes one day after he hosted a huge Labor Day bash that draws large crowds.

He says he will self-isolate and continue to work remotely.

Congressman Bobby Scott issued the following statement Tuesday evening:

Earlier tonight I tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing very mild COVID-like symptoms. Per CDC guidelines, I will self-isolate and will follow the directives of my doctor. I am grateful to be fully-vaccinated and double boosted. Vaccines are safe, effective and save lives. I encourage everyone to get vaccinated and boosted if they haven’t yet done so. I will continue working remotely on behalf of Virginia’s Third Congressional District.

