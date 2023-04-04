Watch Now
News

Actions

Congressman Bobby Scott to deliver $3 million to Norfolk for streetlight upgrades

Bobby Scott
Steve Helber/AP
Congressman Bobby Scott, D-3rd., speaks during an election party in Falls Church, Va., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. Scott won re-election to his seat. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Bobby Scott
Posted at 7:36 PM, Apr 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-04 19:36:49-04

NORFOLK, Va. — Congressman Bobby Scott (D-Va-03) will deliver $3 million in community project funds to the City of Norfolk to fund the multi-year project to convert all of the city's 30,000 streetlights from the current high-pressure sodium fixtures to LED fixtures.

Congressman Scott secured the funds in the FY 23 Omnibus Appropriations Act. These new LED fixtures are more energy efficient compared to the current HPS fixtures.

The check presentation will take place at East Ocean View Community and Senior Center on Thursday. Mayor Kenny Alexander and other city officials will be in attendance.

Congressman Scott's team says other community project funds are also anticipated to be delivered in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV