Congressman Bobby Scott to tour alma mater to discuss improving school infrastructure

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Congressman Bobby Scott is touring Booker T. Washington Middle School in Newport News Friday, which he attended when it was an elementary school, to discuss the need to invest in America's school infrastructure.

A June 2020 report from the Government Accountability Office (GAO) on the state of school infrastructure — the agency’s first report on the subject since 1996 — found that 54 percent of school districts across the country must replace or update major systems in more than half their buildings.

At Friday's event, Scott plans to highlight the Rebuild America's School Act of 2023. The legislation would invest $130 billion in grants and bond authority to help repair, replace and upgrade public school facilities.

Scott's tour at Booker T. Washington Middle School will entail him seeing the recent facility renovations along with school leaders.

He will also host a roundtable conversation with local elected officials, advocates and education leaders to discuss how federal investments in school infrastructure would support students' learning. They also plan to discuss how to protect the health and safety of both students and staff.