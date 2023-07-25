Congressman Bobby Scott tours Hampton Roads Transit facilities

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Mass transit is on the mind of Congressman Bobby Scott (D-Va.)

On July 24, he took a tour of several Hampton Roads Transit Facilities.

He was joined by Mayor Phillip Jones and other local leaders at the Newport News Transit Center. The group took a ride on an HRT bus to Patrick Henry Mall.

Congressman Scott talked about the need for dependable public transit.

“The service doesn't work if it's not convenient,” said Congressman Scott. “If it only comes once every half an hour, it just doesn't work. But this much more frequent service, we believe, will be more appropriate for the public. And we've already seen an increase in ridership.”

This was all part of a program called “A Day in the Life of a Commuter," where officials saw exactly what it is like for people to use Hampton Roads transit.