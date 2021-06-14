Congresswoman Elaine Luria to host in-person town hall in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Congresswoman Elaine Luria is set to hold an in-person town hall event for residents.

The town hall will take place on Monday, June 21, at the Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art in Virginia Beach. The event beings at 6:30 p.m.

The event will be moderated by the Rev. Dr. Veronica Coleman from New Jerusalem Ministries and Past President of the Virginia Beach Interdenominational Ministers Conference

Attendees must register for a free e-ticket in order to join the town hall.

Everyone will be asked to comply with the COVID-19 protocols set out by the museum. Masks are not required for fully vaccinated people.

To register for the town hall, click here