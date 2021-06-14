Watch
Congresswoman Elaine Luria to host in-person town hall in Virginia Beach

Steve Helber/AP
File This Thursday Oct. 3, 2019 file photo shows US Congresswoman Elaine Luria, D-2nd Va., in her home in Norfolk, Va. Luria s among the historic wave of women who helped Democrats retake the U.S. House in 2018, boasting former careers with the U.S. Navy and the CIA. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Elaine Luria
Posted at 5:10 PM, Jun 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-14 17:10:09-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Congresswoman Elaine Luria is set to hold an in-person town hall event for residents.

The town hall will take place on Monday, June 21, at the Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art in Virginia Beach. The event beings at 6:30 p.m.

The event will be moderated by the Rev. Dr. Veronica Coleman from New Jerusalem Ministries and Past President of the Virginia Beach Interdenominational Ministers Conference

Attendees must register for a free e-ticket in order to join the town hall.

Everyone will be asked to comply with the COVID-19 protocols set out by the museum. Masks are not required for fully vaccinated people.

To register for the town hall, click here

