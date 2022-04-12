Construction crews find what appears to be a cannonball in Willoughby Spit area sand

NORFOLK, Va. - Construction crews had a surprise find while working Tuesday morning.
Norfolk Police said they found what looks to be an old cannonball Willoughby Spit area.
Officials said they were moving sand on the beach when the item was found and Norfolk Police, Fire, Hampton Fire and the Air Force all assisted in removing it.
Police reminded people to call before you dig after this incident.
What a way to start the morning!— Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) April 12, 2022
Construction crews found a surprise in Willoughby Spit while moving sand on the beach. #NorfolkPD, @norfolkfireresc, @HamptonVAFire, and @usairforce are assisting with the disposal of the💣
Tip: Call before you dig😆#CallMissUtility pic.twitter.com/4ArZDtbVX7