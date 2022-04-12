Watch
News

Actions

Construction crews find what appears to be a cannonball in Willoughby Spit area sand

nfk.jpg
Norfolk Police
nfk.jpg
nfk1.jpg
Posted at 3:14 PM, Apr 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-12 15:14:42-04

NORFOLK, Va. - Construction crews had a surprise find while working Tuesday morning.

Norfolk Police said they found what looks to be an old cannonball Willoughby Spit area.

Officials said they were moving sand on the beach when the item was found and Norfolk Police, Fire, Hampton Fire and the Air Force all assisted in removing it.

Police reminded people to call before you dig after this incident.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

house.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Buy your ticket to win the St. Jude Dream home