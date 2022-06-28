Construction on Hampton Boulevard Bridge to bring traffic pattern changes

NORFOLK, Va. – Improvements are being made to the northbound Hampton Boulevard Bridge.

The rehabilitation project will repair major structural components and protect the bridge from deterioration.

Construction will begin Monday, July 11.

The City of Norfolk says this project will add a new deck overlay, repair the structural concrete, girders, piers and piles, replace the bearing and expansion joints, and replace the timber fender system.

It is expected to be completed by mid-2023.

Construction will take place Mondays – Fridays, 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Off-duty police and flaggers may assist with traffic.

Motorists should expect alternating lane closures and intermittent traffic stoppages. Alternating lane closures and traffic shifts will remain in place every day.

Traffic lanes approaching the bridge will taper and merge. Traffic lane closures include reduced northbound lanes during most of the project.

Construction will occur in four phases and each phase has a construction duration of approximately three months.

City of Norfolk

One southbound lane will be converted to a northbound lane during Phase 3, which will reduce southbound traffic to two lanes. The east side sidewalk will close during Phases 2 and 3.