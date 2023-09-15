Consumers who bought sling carriers warned to end use due to suffocation, falling concerns

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning users to stop using certain sling carriers because infants can fall out of them or suffocate.

The sling carriers do not include any brand name labeling and are sold on several websites, including Walmart and Amazon.

The baby sling is as pictured below.

CPSC

CPSC released the following list products that the warning applies to:

CPSC

Prices for the carriers ranged from about $17 to 70, and some were sold as early as March 2021 and others as recently as June 2022.

If you have one of the affected products, you should cut the straps on the sling carrier to make sure no one can use it and throw it away.

