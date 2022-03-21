Continental Mills Recalls Walmart Great Value Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix due to possible foreign material contamination

Continental Mills has issued a recall for a single lot of their Great Value Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix due to a potential foreign material contamination.

According to the FDA website, fragments from a cable used to clear the processing line were discovered in a limited amount of product.

The product in question has the following details: UPC code: 078742370828, lot code: KX2063, and best by date of Sept. 1, 2023.

The potentially contaminated product was distributed nationwide where consumers purchased product through retail Walmart stores.

No contaminated product nor injuries have been reported by consumers as of March 21, 2022.

Continental Mills is working with the FDA and retailers to ensure any affected product is removed from the marketplace immediately.