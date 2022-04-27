Watch
Convenience store, multiple cars damaged by gunfire in Norfolk

Posted at 10:49 AM, Apr 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-27 10:49:22-04

NORFOLK, Va. - A convenience store and multiple buildings were damaged by gunfire after a shooting took place Tuesday evening.

Norfolk police responded to the Five Star Food and Convenience store located at 1745 Wilson Road around 11:10 p.m. for the report of a shooting into an occupied building.

When police arrived at the scene they learned that the building and multiple vehicles had been damaged by gunfire. No injuries were reported.

Police say this investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information that could help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

