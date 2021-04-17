Convicted sex offender who failed to re-register for state registry believed to be in Hampton Roads, State Police say

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - State Police are looking for a convicted sex offender who has failed to re-register for the Virginia State Police Sex Offender Registry and may be in the Tidewater area.

Officials say 44-year-old Michael Paul Trim is registered at a home in Victoria, Virginia, but left hurriedly at some point and has not registered a new address as required by state law. He last registered with the agency in January.

Authorities believe Trim may now be somewhere in Hampton Roads.

Trim is described as a white man who is 5'9" tall, weighs about 155 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair.

If you know where Trim may be, you are asked to contact State Police by using the "Tips" link at the Virginia State Police Sex Offender Registry search page here.

