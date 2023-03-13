Corolla nonprofit mourns loss of wild stallion who was injured after ‘fighting with other stallions’

COROLLA, N.C., — A nonprofit in Corolla, North Carolina is mourning the loss of a wild stallion who was euthanized after sustaining serious injuries in a fight with other stallions.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund manages free-roaming horses and preserves the land they occupy, according to its website.

On Sunday, March 12, the nonprofit announced on Facebook that they decided to humanely euthanize one of the free-roaming horses.

The organization said an 11-year-old wild stallion named Finn was injured following a fight with other stallions. The fight left him with an “irreparably broken hind leg,” according to the fund.

Under the direction of veterinarians, personnel captured Finn to “help end his suffering,” said the fund.

“While it is a devastating loss for those of us who cared for Finn and who will miss him dearly, what happened to him is nature in its most basic, wild, and unforgiving form. Finn died as wild as he was born; he lived a truly free life and that is something we should take comfort in,” the nonprofit said on Facebook.

The organization says the situation serves as a reminder of wild horses’ dangerous nature. In the post, the fund reminded people to stay at least 50 feet away from wild horses.

For more information about the Corolla Wild Horse Fund, click here.