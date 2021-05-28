Corolla Wild Horse Fund reminds visitors to drive safely, keep distance from wild horses ahead of summer season

COROLLA, N.C. - The Corolla Wild Horse Fund is reminding visitors to drive safely on the town's 4x4 beach and observe county ordinances about the wild horses that live there ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

"On May 26, 2013, the magnificent stallion Two Sox was tragically hit and killed while standing on the beach," the organization said in a Facebook post. "As we head into this year’s Memorial Day weekend, and the official start of the summer season, we'd like to remind everyone visiting the 4x4 to please drive safely. Please do not speed, and absolutely do not drink and drive. You put yourself, other drivers, beach-goers, and the horses in danger."

The 4x4 beach is the only way for residents and renters to reach Carova.

The organization is also reminding visitors that it's illegal to come within 50 feet of the wild horses and that feeding them apples and carrots "can and will" kill them. A yearling colt died last summer when he choked on an apple someone fed him.

"It's imperative that visitors to the Carova area understand how critical it is to follow the laws and respect the horses' space. Your life, and the lives of the horses, could very well depend on it," the Corolla Wild Horse Fund wrote.

To read Currituck County's wild horse ordinance, click here.