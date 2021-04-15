Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

1,933,945 people in Virginia have now been fully vaccinated for COVID-19, about 23% of state's population

items.[0].image.alt
scripps
scripps<br/>
Va. no words.jpg
Posted at 11:36 AM, Apr 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-15 11:48:47-04

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 641,626 total cases, 499,675 of which are confirmed and 141,951 are probable. There are 10,529 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 8,836 being confirmed and 1,693 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,415, and deaths are up by 19 since Wednesday.

A total of 6,765,207 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Thursday Virginia has given a total of 4,974,166 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 69,878 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

As of Thursday, 1,933,945 people in Virginia have been fully vaccinated. Statista calculates Virgina's population in 2020 as about 8.59 million people so that's about 23% of the state's population fully vaccinated.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Thursday there are 906 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 146 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,052 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 8 less hospitalizations from Wednesday.

261 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

145 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 861 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,916 in the state - that's 30% usage.

52,886 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL HOSPITALIZEDNEW IN HOSPITAL TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYTOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVENVACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY
VIRGINIA TOTALS641,6261,41527,4939610,529194,974,16669,878
ACCOMACK2,7626201040019,740268
CHESAPEAKE20,0893594362820119,6472,575
FRANKLIN1,12085503104,40631
GLOUCESTER2,143459047021,700312
HAMPTON9,952353411165164,3551,766
ISLE OF WIGHT3,02713141063022,867249
JAMES CITY4,43117143070060,345490
MATHEWS59102201206,35761
NEWPORT NEWS13,310483871219182,1521,267
NORFOLK16,849399314241192,0862,434
NORTHAMPTON78107703509,425109
POQUOSON85332101608,419181
PORTSMOUTH8,653366362183038,022754
SOUTHAMPTON1,94115405608,77170
SUFFOLK7,646174311179044,016484
VIRGINIA BEACH34,316711,511163722225,2652,728
WILLIAMSBURG73762401107,88159
YORK3,581662050041,015654
LOCAL TOTALS132,7823456,0393120725876,46914,492

Click here for full coronavirus coverage.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo