1,933,945 people in Virginia have now been fully vaccinated for COVID-19, about 23% of state's population

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 641,626 total cases, 499,675 of which are confirmed and 141,951 are probable. There are 10,529 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 8,836 being confirmed and 1,693 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,415, and deaths are up by 19 since Wednesday.

A total of 6,765,207 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Thursday Virginia has given a total of 4,974,166 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 69,878 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

As of Thursday, 1,933,945 people in Virginia have been fully vaccinated. Statista calculates Virgina's population in 2020 as about 8.59 million people so that's about 23% of the state's population fully vaccinated.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Thursday there are 906 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 146 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,052 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 8 less hospitalizations from Wednesday.

261 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

145 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 861 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,916 in the state - that's 30% usage.

52,886 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:



TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY VIRGINIA TOTALS 641,626 1,415 27,493 96 10,529 19 4,974,166 69,878 ACCOMACK 2,762 6 201 0 40 0 19,740 268 CHESAPEAKE 20,089 35 943 6 282 0 119,647 2,575 FRANKLIN 1,120 8 55 0 31 0 4,406 31 GLOUCESTER 2,143 4 59 0 47 0 21,700 312 HAMPTON 9,952 35 341 1 165 1 64,355 1,766 ISLE OF WIGHT 3,027 13 141 0 63 0 22,867 249 JAMES CITY 4,431 17 143 0 70 0 60,345 490 MATHEWS 591 0 22 0 12 0 6,357 61 NEWPORT NEWS 13,310 48 387 1 219 1 82,152 1,267 NORFOLK 16,849 39 931 4 241 1 92,086 2,434 NORTHAMPTON 781 0 77 0 35 0 9,425 109 POQUOSON 853 3 21 0 16 0 8,419 181 PORTSMOUTH 8,653 36 636 2 183 0 38,022 754 SOUTHAMPTON 1,941 1 54 0 56 0 8,771 70 SUFFOLK 7,646 17 431 1 179 0 44,016 484 VIRGINIA BEACH 34,316 71 1,511 16 372 2 225,265 2,728 WILLIAMSBURG 737 6 24 0 11 0 7,881 59 YORK 3,581 6 62 0 50 0 41,015 654 LOCAL TOTALS 132,782 345 6,039 31 2072 5 876,469 14,492

Click here for full coronavirus coverage.