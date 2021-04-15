1,933,945 people in Virginia have now been fully vaccinated for COVID-19, about 23% of state's population

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
According to their website, there are now 641,626 total cases, 499,675 of which are confirmed and 141,951 are probable. There are 10,529 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 8,836 being confirmed and 1,693 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,415, and deaths are up by 19 since Wednesday.
A total of 6,765,207 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.
As of Thursday Virginia has given a total of 4,974,166 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 69,878 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.
As of Thursday, 1,933,945 people in Virginia have been fully vaccinated. Statista calculates Virgina's population in 2020 as about 8.59 million people so that's about 23% of the state's population fully vaccinated.
The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Thursday there are 906 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 146 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,052 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 8 less hospitalizations from Wednesday.
261 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.
145 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 861 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,916 in the state - that's 30% usage.
52,886 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.
Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL HOSPITALIZED
|NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN
|VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY
|VIRGINIA TOTALS
|641,626
|1,415
|27,493
|96
|10,529
|19
|4,974,166
|69,878
|ACCOMACK
|2,762
|6
|201
|0
|40
|0
|19,740
|268
|CHESAPEAKE
|20,089
|35
|943
|6
|282
|0
|119,647
|2,575
|FRANKLIN
|1,120
|8
|55
|0
|31
|0
|4,406
|31
|GLOUCESTER
|2,143
|4
|59
|0
|47
|0
|21,700
|312
|HAMPTON
|9,952
|35
|341
|1
|165
|1
|64,355
|1,766
|ISLE OF WIGHT
|3,027
|13
|141
|0
|63
|0
|22,867
|249
|JAMES CITY
|4,431
|17
|143
|0
|70
|0
|60,345
|490
|MATHEWS
|591
|0
|22
|0
|12
|0
|6,357
|61
|NEWPORT NEWS
|13,310
|48
|387
|1
|219
|1
|82,152
|1,267
|NORFOLK
|16,849
|39
|931
|4
|241
|1
|92,086
|2,434
|NORTHAMPTON
|781
|0
|77
|0
|35
|0
|9,425
|109
|POQUOSON
|853
|3
|21
|0
|16
|0
|8,419
|181
|PORTSMOUTH
|8,653
|36
|636
|2
|183
|0
|38,022
|754
|SOUTHAMPTON
|1,941
|1
|54
|0
|56
|0
|8,771
|70
|SUFFOLK
|7,646
|17
|431
|1
|179
|0
|44,016
|484
|VIRGINIA BEACH
|34,316
|71
|1,511
|16
|372
|2
|225,265
|2,728
|WILLIAMSBURG
|737
|6
|24
|0
|11
|0
|7,881
|59
|YORK
|3,581
|6
|62
|0
|50
|0
|41,015
|654
|LOCAL TOTALS
|132,782
|345
|6,039
|31
|2072
|5
|876,469
|14,492