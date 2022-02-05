3 Virginia Beach schools to offer free COVID-19, flu vaccination clinics during week of Feb. 7

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Three Virginia Beach schools will offer free COVID-19 and flu vaccinations for students, staff, and the public for a week, beginning Monday.

Virginia Beach City Public Schools and the Virginia Beach Department of Public Health have partnered to offer free vaccination clinics during the week of February 7 at Glenwood Elementary, Trantwood Elementary, and Great Neck Middle.

At the clinics, ages 5-17 will be offered the Pfizer vaccine and will need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Adults will have the option of either the Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Booster shots will also be available for those ages 12 and up. 5-11-year-olds are able to receive a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine 28 days after the completion of the two-dose series if they are immunocompromised.

Appointments are encouraged; however, officials say walk-ins will be accepted. Appointments are not required for flu vaccines.

The following schools will offer vaccination clinics. To schedule an appointment, click the following links:

Tuesday February 8, 5:30 -7:30 p.m.



Thursday February 10, 5:30 -7:30 p.m.



Saturday February 12, 9:00 a.m.-noon



