70% of North Carolinian adults have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination shot

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Wednesday, there are now 1,215,307 PCR positive cases and 224,631 antigen positive cases, 2,277 people hospitalized and 17,330 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 3,239 new total cases and 97 additional deaths from Tuesday.

A total of 18,403,458 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

70% of adults have at least received one COVID-19 vaccination shot and 65% are fully vaccinated.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas: