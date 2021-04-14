Watch
After six days below 10%, Chesapeake's average percent of positive COVID-19 tests rises back to double digits

Posted at 1:38 PM, Apr 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-14 13:38:41-04

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 640,211 total cases, 498,643 of which are confirmed and 141,568 are probable. There are 10,510 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 8,815 being confirmed and 1,695 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,301, and deaths are up by 4 since Tuesday.

A total of 6,744,966 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Wednesday Virginia has given a total of 4,904,288 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 78,007 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Wednesday, there are 926 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 134 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,060 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 10 less hospitalizations from Tuesday.

265 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

148 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 848 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,922 in the state - that's 29% usage.

52,808 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Chesapeake's 7-day average percent of positive COVID-19 tests dipped below 10% for six days before rising again on Wednesday to 10.3%.

Here are the local averages as of Thursday:

  • Eastern Shore District 7.5%
  • Chesapeake 10.3%
  • Western Tidewater District 8%
  • Hampton 11.4%
  • Peninsula District 9.3%
  • Norfolk 9.4%
  • Portsmouth 9.7%
  • Virginia Beach 8.7%

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL HOSPITALIZEDNEW IN HOSPITAL TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYTOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVENVACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY
VIRGINIA TOTALS640,2111,30127,3978110,51044,904,28878,007
ACCOMACK2,7566201140019,472360
CHESAPEAKE20,0543493722820117,0721,527
FRANKLIN1,112105513104,37544
GLOUCESTER2,139659147021,388371
HAMPTON9,917243400164-162,5891,967
ISLE OF WIGHT3,0145141163022,618268
JAMES CITY4,41410143170059,855640
MATHEWS59102201206,296117
NEWPORT NEWS13,262363862218180,8851,771
NORFOLK16,810469272240089,652755
NORTHAMPTON78137703509,31663
POQUOSON85062101608,23897
PORTSMOUTH8,617176340183037,268826
SOUTHAMPTON1,94035405608,701104
SUFFOLK7,62974303179043,532662
VIRGINIA BEACH34,245711,49553700222,5371,424
WILLIAMSBURG73102401107,822104
YORK3,5751062050040,361744
LOCAL TOTALS132,4372946,0081920670861,97711,844

