After six days below 10%, Chesapeake's average percent of positive COVID-19 tests rises back to double digits

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 640,211 total cases, 498,643 of which are confirmed and 141,568 are probable. There are 10,510 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 8,815 being confirmed and 1,695 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,301, and deaths are up by 4 since Tuesday.

A total of 6,744,966 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Wednesday Virginia has given a total of 4,904,288 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 78,007 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Wednesday, there are 926 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 134 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,060 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 10 less hospitalizations from Tuesday.

265 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

148 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 848 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,922 in the state - that's 29% usage.

52,808 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Chesapeake's 7-day average percent of positive COVID-19 tests dipped below 10% for six days before rising again on Wednesday to 10.3%.

Here are the local averages as of Thursday:

Eastern Shore District 7.5%

Chesapeake 10.3%

Western Tidewater District 8%

Hampton 11.4%

Peninsula District 9.3%

Norfolk 9.4%

Portsmouth 9.7%

Virginia Beach 8.7%

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:



TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY VIRGINIA TOTALS 640,211 1,301 27,397 81 10,510 4 4,904,288 78,007 ACCOMACK 2,756 6 201 1 40 0 19,472 360 CHESAPEAKE 20,054 34 937 2 282 0 117,072 1,527 FRANKLIN 1,112 10 55 1 31 0 4,375 44 GLOUCESTER 2,139 6 59 1 47 0 21,388 371 HAMPTON 9,917 24 340 0 164 -1 62,589 1,967 ISLE OF WIGHT 3,014 5 141 1 63 0 22,618 268 JAMES CITY 4,414 10 143 1 70 0 59,855 640 MATHEWS 591 0 22 0 12 0 6,296 117 NEWPORT NEWS 13,262 36 386 2 218 1 80,885 1,771 NORFOLK 16,810 46 927 2 240 0 89,652 755 NORTHAMPTON 781 3 77 0 35 0 9,316 63 POQUOSON 850 6 21 0 16 0 8,238 97 PORTSMOUTH 8,617 17 634 0 183 0 37,268 826 SOUTHAMPTON 1,940 3 54 0 56 0 8,701 104 SUFFOLK 7,629 7 430 3 179 0 43,532 662 VIRGINIA BEACH 34,245 71 1,495 5 370 0 222,537 1,424 WILLIAMSBURG 731 0 24 0 11 0 7,822 104 YORK 3,575 10 62 0 50 0 40,361 744 LOCAL TOTALS 132,437 294 6,008 19 2067 0 861,977 11,844

