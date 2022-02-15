After two months, Virginia finally falls below 3K daily COVID-19 cases reported

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 1,613,719 total cases, 150,499 of which are confirmed and 463,220 are probable. There are 17,779 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 14,723 being confirmed and 3,056 being probable. The case numbers are up by 2,993, and deaths are up by 83 since Monday.

As of Tuesday Virginia has given a total of 15,168,555 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 7,122 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Tuesday there are 1,556 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 113 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,669 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

355 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

102,061 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

