All but 1 Hampton Roads health district sees decrease in percent of positive COVID-19 cases after September spikes

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 895,619 total cases, 667,908 of which are confirmed and 227,711 are probable. There are 13,219 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 11,123 being confirmed and 2,096 being probable. The case numbers are up by 7,460 , and deaths are up by 144 since Friday. This is four days worth of data as Virginia did not release case data over the weekend or the holiday Monday.

A total of 9,569,077 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of 10:45 a.m., Virginia had not updated COVID-19 vaccine data for Tuesday.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Tuesday there are 1,487 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 98 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,585 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness..

426 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

267 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator.

69,749 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

As of Tuesday, every health district in Hampton Roads besides Norfolk saw a decrease in the average percent of positive COVID-19 cases. This comes after cases spiked in September.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

News 3

Click here for full coronavirus coverage.