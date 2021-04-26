Watch
All Hampton Roads health districts now have average percent of positive COVID-19 tests below 10%

Posted at 11:34 AM, Apr 26, 2021
The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 654,929 total cases, 509,164 of which are confirmed and 145,765 are probable. There are 10,706 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 8,995 being confirmed and 1,711 being probable. The case numbers are up by 719, and deaths are up by 15 since Sunday.

A total of 6,962,313 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Monday Virginia has given a total of 5,911,691 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 70,685 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Monday, there are 850 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 124 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 974 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 28 less hospitalizations from Sunday.

251 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

122 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 839 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,965 in the state - that's 28% usage.

54,266 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

All Hampton Roads health districts now have average percent of positive COVID-19 tests below 10%.

Here's a look at the current 7-day average percent of positive COVID-19 tests by area:

  • Eastern Shore District 3.7%
  • Chesapeake 9.1%
  • Western Tidewater District 5.8%
  • Hampton 9.7%
  • Peninsula District 5.9%
  • Norfolk 7.6%
  • Portsmouth 8.5%
  • Virginia Beach 8.7%

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL HOSPITALIZEDNEW IN HOSPITAL TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYTOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVENVACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY
VIRGINIA TOTALS654,92971928,1182810,706155,911,69170,685
ACCOMACK2,7891203040021,61116
CHESAPEAKE20,5082696212891142,7851,469
FRANKLIN1,12605603205,02098
GLOUCESTER2,167359047024,91279
HAMPTON10,173163531171075,509385
ISLE OF WIGHT3,0914143066126,133308
JAMES CITY4,5125144071067,926525
MATHEWS59302201207,0927
NEWPORT NEWS13,63084120222095,906607
NORFOLK17,2151995502522110,5401,111
NORTHAMPTON790078035010,4495
POQUOSON87012101609,74752
PORTSMOUTH8,810106530187045,345538
SOUTHAMPTON1,95905405609,966108
SUFFOLK7,77054340185152,0861,069
VIRGINIA BEACH35,116471,55313831270,0732,328
WILLIAMSBURG75702701209,31262
YORK3,654766052047,451300
LOCAL TOTALS135,5301526,1953212861,031,8639,067

