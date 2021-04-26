The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 654,929 total cases, 509,164 of which are confirmed and 145,765 are probable. There are 10,706 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 8,995 being confirmed and 1,711 being probable. The case numbers are up by 719, and deaths are up by 15 since Sunday.

A total of 6,962,313 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Monday Virginia has given a total of 5,911,691 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 70,685 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Monday, there are 850 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 124 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 974 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 28 less hospitalizations from Sunday.

251 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

122 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 839 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,965 in the state - that's 28% usage.

54,266 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

All Hampton Roads health districts now have average percent of positive COVID-19 tests below 10%.

Here's a look at the current 7-day average percent of positive COVID-19 tests by area:

Eastern Shore District 3.7%

Chesapeake 9.1%

Western Tidewater District 5.8%

Hampton 9.7%

Peninsula District 5.9%

Norfolk 7.6%

Portsmouth 8.5%

Virginia Beach 8.7%

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:



TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY VIRGINIA TOTALS 654,929 719 28,118 28 10,706 15 5,911,691 70,685 ACCOMACK 2,789 1 203 0 40 0 21,611 16 CHESAPEAKE 20,508 26 962 1 289 1 142,785 1,469 FRANKLIN 1,126 0 56 0 32 0 5,020 98 GLOUCESTER 2,167 3 59 0 47 0 24,912 79 HAMPTON 10,173 16 353 1 171 0 75,509 385 ISLE OF WIGHT 3,091 4 143 0 66 1 26,133 308 JAMES CITY 4,512 5 144 0 71 0 67,926 525 MATHEWS 593 0 22 0 12 0 7,092 7 NEWPORT NEWS 13,630 8 412 0 222 0 95,906 607 NORFOLK 17,215 19 955 0 252 2 110,540 1,111 NORTHAMPTON 790 0 78 0 35 0 10,449 5 POQUOSON 870 1 21 0 16 0 9,747 52 PORTSMOUTH 8,810 10 653 0 187 0 45,345 538 SOUTHAMPTON 1,959 0 54 0 56 0 9,966 108 SUFFOLK 7,770 5 434 0 185 1 52,086 1,069 VIRGINIA BEACH 35,116 47 1,553 1 383 1 270,073 2,328 WILLIAMSBURG 757 0 27 0 12 0 9,312 62 YORK 3,654 7 66 0 52 0 47,451 300 LOCAL TOTALS 135,530 152 6,195 3 2128 6 1,031,863 9,067

