Appointments available in Virginia for COVID-19 vaccines at select Walmart & Sam’s Clubs

Appointments are now available in Virginia for COVID-19 vaccines at select Walmart & Sam’s Club locations.

The stores are vaccinating eligible populations throughout Virginia and appointments are available in 74 Walmart stores and seven Sam’s Clubs.

Appointments can be made through the Walmart and Sam’s Club website schedulers.

In addition to appointments, the scheduler will provide a digital reminder when it is time to return for the second vaccine, helping ensure customers receive their second dose in the time frame required. You do not have to be a member of Sam’s Club to sign-up for an appointment. Appointments are available seven days a week, but exact timing will vary based on local availability of the vaccine.

Here's more on how to schedule an appointment: