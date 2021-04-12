Watch
As vaccination rate in the U.S. rises, number of new Virginia COVID-19 cases also rises

Posted at 11:35 AM, Apr 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-12 11:35:57-04

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 636,862 total cases, 496,623 of which are confirmed and 140,239 are probable. There are 10,486 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 8,794 being confirmed and 1,692 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,310, and deaths are up by 14 since Sunday.

A total of 6,710,355 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Monday Virginia has given a total of 4,768,777 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 50,106 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Monday, there are 891 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 155 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,046 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 13 less hospitalizations from Sunday.

249 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

129 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 798 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,921 in the state - that's 27% usage.

52,480 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL HOSPITALIZEDNEW IN HOSPITAL TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYTOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVENVACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY
VIRGINIA TOTALS636,8621,31027,2292810,486144,768,77750,106
ACCOMACK2,7473200040019,0056
CHESAPEAKE19,9722893222811114,6541,573
FRANKLIN1,09005503004,30636
GLOUCESTER2,118358047020,73854
HAMPTON9,852203390164059,759215
ISLE OF WIGHT2,9994137063022,19468
JAMES CITY4,39320142070058,753176
MATHEWS58922201206,13013
NEWPORT NEWS13,160273820216177,823241
NORFOLK16,714389251240187,9982,101
NORTHAMPTON77707703509,2116
POQUOSON84012101608,07116
PORTSMOUTH8,585216320181036,121512
SOUTHAMPTON1,93015305608,54360
SUFFOLK7,597204260180042,547523
VIRGINIA BEACH34,068581,48523690219,3952,674
WILLIAMSBURG73012401107,66035
YORK3,554262050039,171147
LOCAL TOTALS131,7152495,972520613842,0798,456

Click here for full coronavirus coverage.

