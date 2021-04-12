As vaccination rate in the U.S. rises, number of new Virginia COVID-19 cases also rises

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 636,862 total cases, 496,623 of which are confirmed and 140,239 are probable. There are 10,486 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 8,794 being confirmed and 1,692 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,310, and deaths are up by 14 since Sunday.

A total of 6,710,355 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Monday Virginia has given a total of 4,768,777 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 50,106 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Monday, there are 891 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 155 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,046 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 13 less hospitalizations from Sunday.

249 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

129 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 798 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,921 in the state - that's 27% usage.

52,480 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:



TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY VIRGINIA TOTALS 636,862 1,310 27,229 28 10,486 14 4,768,777 50,106 ACCOMACK 2,747 3 200 0 40 0 19,005 6 CHESAPEAKE 19,972 28 932 2 281 1 114,654 1,573 FRANKLIN 1,090 0 55 0 30 0 4,306 36 GLOUCESTER 2,118 3 58 0 47 0 20,738 54 HAMPTON 9,852 20 339 0 164 0 59,759 215 ISLE OF WIGHT 2,999 4 137 0 63 0 22,194 68 JAMES CITY 4,393 20 142 0 70 0 58,753 176 MATHEWS 589 2 22 0 12 0 6,130 13 NEWPORT NEWS 13,160 27 382 0 216 1 77,823 241 NORFOLK 16,714 38 925 1 240 1 87,998 2,101 NORTHAMPTON 777 0 77 0 35 0 9,211 6 POQUOSON 840 1 21 0 16 0 8,071 16 PORTSMOUTH 8,585 21 632 0 181 0 36,121 512 SOUTHAMPTON 1,930 1 53 0 56 0 8,543 60 SUFFOLK 7,597 20 426 0 180 0 42,547 523 VIRGINIA BEACH 34,068 58 1,485 2 369 0 219,395 2,674 WILLIAMSBURG 730 1 24 0 11 0 7,660 35 YORK 3,554 2 62 0 50 0 39,171 147 LOCAL TOTALS 131,715 249 5,972 5 2061 3 842,079 8,456

