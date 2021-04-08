As Virginia continues to give over 50K COVID-19 vaccination doses per day, clinics require more volunteers

Watch
The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 631,038 total cases, 492,454 of which are confirmed and 138,629 are probable. There are 10,436 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 8,742 being confirmed and 1,694 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,928, and deaths are up by 21 since Wednesday.

A total of 6,635,411 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Thursday Virginia has given a total of 4,414,376 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 69,406 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

Health officials say most vaccination sites are in desperate need of volunteers.
The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Thursday, there are 923 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 188 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,111 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 52 more hospitalizations from Wednesday.

244 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

133 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 849 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,919 in the state - that's 29% usage.

52,161 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL HOSPITALIZEDNEW IN HOSPITAL TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYTOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVENVACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY
VIRGINIA TOTALS631,0831,92827,01210110,436214,414,37669,4066.30%
ACCOMACK2,7355199039017,7991447.40%(Eastern Shore District)
CHESAPEAKE19,8295492952780104,6291,5949.30%
FRANKLIN1,08215503004,069399.30%(Western Tidewater District)
GLOUCESTER2,101358047019,445305
HAMPTON9,764323390161055,18477812.40%
ISLE OF WIGHT2,9766137062020,9582039.30%(Western Tidewater District)
JAMES CITY4,34312141170054,1344849.70%(Peninsula District)
MATHEWS58212201205,787127
NEWPORT NEWS13,043593799214072,0631,2969.70%(Peninsula District)
NORFOLK16,530609203239079,2611,7299.40%
NORTHAMPTON77657703508,666637.40%(Eastern Shore District)
POQUOSON83392001607,41773
PORTSMOUTH8,499216290177332,69777810.40%
SOUTHAMPTON1,92445305518,209659.30%(Western Tidewater District)
SUFFOLK7,524174241180139,4705569.30%(Western Tidewater District)
VIRGINIA BEACH33,801961,47633680202,6153,8698.30%
WILLIAMSBURG71982401107,274599.70%(Peninsula District)
YORK3,533862350036,8143789.70%(Peninsula District)
LOCAL TOTALS130,5944015,9442520445776,49112,5409.53%(Local Average)

