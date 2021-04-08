As Virginia continues to give over 50K COVID-19 vaccination doses per day, clinics require more volunteers

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 631,038 total cases, 492,454 of which are confirmed and 138,629 are probable. There are 10,436 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 8,742 being confirmed and 1,694 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,928, and deaths are up by 21 since Wednesday.

A total of 6,635,411 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Thursday Virginia has given a total of 4,414,376 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 69,406 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

Health officials say most vaccination sites are in desperate need of volunteers.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Thursday, there are 923 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 188 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,111 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 52 more hospitalizations from Wednesday.

244 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

133 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 849 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,919 in the state - that's 29% usage.

52,161 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY 7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY VIRGINIA TOTALS 631,083 1,928 27,012 101 10,436 21 4,414,376 69,406 6.30% ACCOMACK 2,735 5 199 0 39 0 17,799 144 7.40% (Eastern Shore District) CHESAPEAKE 19,829 54 929 5 278 0 104,629 1,594 9.30% FRANKLIN 1,082 1 55 0 30 0 4,069 39 9.30% (Western Tidewater District) GLOUCESTER 2,101 3 58 0 47 0 19,445 305 HAMPTON 9,764 32 339 0 161 0 55,184 778 12.40% ISLE OF WIGHT 2,976 6 137 0 62 0 20,958 203 9.30% (Western Tidewater District) JAMES CITY 4,343 12 141 1 70 0 54,134 484 9.70% (Peninsula District) MATHEWS 582 1 22 0 12 0 5,787 127 NEWPORT NEWS 13,043 59 379 9 214 0 72,063 1,296 9.70% (Peninsula District) NORFOLK 16,530 60 920 3 239 0 79,261 1,729 9.40% NORTHAMPTON 776 5 77 0 35 0 8,666 63 7.40% (Eastern Shore District) POQUOSON 833 9 20 0 16 0 7,417 73 PORTSMOUTH 8,499 21 629 0 177 3 32,697 778 10.40% SOUTHAMPTON 1,924 4 53 0 55 1 8,209 65 9.30% (Western Tidewater District) SUFFOLK 7,524 17 424 1 180 1 39,470 556 9.30% (Western Tidewater District) VIRGINIA BEACH 33,801 96 1,476 3 368 0 202,615 3,869 8.30% WILLIAMSBURG 719 8 24 0 11 0 7,274 59 9.70% (Peninsula District) YORK 3,533 8 62 3 50 0 36,814 378 9.70% (Peninsula District) LOCAL TOTALS 130,594 401 5,944 25 2044 5 776,491 12,540 9.53% (Local Average)

