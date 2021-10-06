Average percent of positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia is back below 10%

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 882,437 total cases, 659,002 of which are confirmed and 223,435 are probable. There are 12,999 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 10,958 being confirmed and 2,041 being probable. The case numbers are up by 5,347, and deaths are up by 91 since Monday. News 3 did not report numbers on Tuesday so this data is two day's worth.

A total of 9,437,309 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Wednesday Virginia has given a total of 10,630,604 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 21,042 statewide doses given in two days. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Wednesday, there are 1,652 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 142 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,794 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

468 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

68,027 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

10/6/2021 TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY 7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY VIRGINIA TOTALS 882,437 5,347 37,084 171 12,999 91 10,630,604 21,042 8.30% ACCOMACK 3,867 13 294 4 73 2 36,594 95 12.40% (Eastern Shore District) CHESAPEAKE 27,720 166 1253 10 341 1 247,813 652 10.60% FRANKLIN 1,555 19 72 0 40 0 8,689 21 12.20% (Western Tidewater District) GLOUCESTER 3,697 26 87 0 64 3 39,637 124 HAMPTON 14,475 78 644 2 219 2 131,579 379 10.90% ISLE OF WIGHT 4,235 55 213 2 82 0 41,572 120 12.20% (Western Tidewater District) JAMES CITY 6,657 46 235 0 89 0 96,070 193 10.50% (Peninsula District) MATHEWS 859 3 29 0 19 1 10,111 20 NEWPORT NEWS 19,735 126 749 1 282 2 171,517 476 10.50% (Peninsula District) NORFOLK 23,518 108 1456 9 315 4 201,826 610 10.70% NORTHAMPTON 1,107 12 99 1 40 0 15,534 30 12.40% (Eastern Shore District) POQUOSON 1,260 20 32 0 18 0 14,473 35 PORTSMOUTH 12,127 70 867 0 226 4 83,555 262 13.90% SOUTHAMPTON 2,311 22 83 2 61 0 16,592 40 12.20% (Western Tidewater District) SUFFOLK 10,461 89 664 6 223 0 93,345 250 12.20% (Western Tidewater District) VIRGINIA BEACH 48,138 269 2,511 4 506 6 474,671 1,086 10.30% WILLIAMSBURG 1,097 10 44 2 14 0 14,646 33 10.50% (Peninsula District) YORK 5,173 33 122 -1 69 0 75,192 166 10.50% (Peninsula District) LOCAL TOTALS 187,992 1,165 9,454 42 2681 25 1,773,416 4,592 11.44% (Local Average)

