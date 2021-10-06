Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Average percent of positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia is back below 10%

items.[0].image.alt
scripps
scripps<br/>
Va. no words.jpg
Posted at 3:25 PM, Oct 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-06 15:25:21-04

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 882,437 total cases, 659,002 of which are confirmed and 223,435 are probable. There are 12,999 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 10,958 being confirmed and 2,041 being probable. The case numbers are up by 5,347, and deaths are up by 91 since Monday. News 3 did not report numbers on Tuesday so this data is two day's worth.

A total of 9,437,309 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Wednesday Virginia has given a total of 10,630,604 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 21,042 statewide doses given in two days. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Wednesday, there are 1,652 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 142 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,794 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

468 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

68,027 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

10/6/2021TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL HOSPITALIZEDNEW IN HOSPITAL TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYTOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVENVACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY
VIRGINIA TOTALS882,4375,34737,08417112,9999110,630,60421,0428.30%
ACCOMACK3,86713294473236,5949512.40%(Eastern Shore District)
CHESAPEAKE27,7201661253103411247,81365210.60%
FRANKLIN1,555197204008,6892112.20%(Western Tidewater District)
GLOUCESTER3,6972687064339,637124
HAMPTON14,4757864422192131,57937910.90%
ISLE OF WIGHT4,23555213282041,57212012.20%(Western Tidewater District)
JAMES CITY6,65746235089096,07019310.50%(Peninsula District)
MATHEWS859329019110,11120
NEWPORT NEWS19,73512674912822171,51747610.50%(Peninsula District)
NORFOLK23,518108145693154201,82661010.70%
NORTHAMPTON1,1071299140015,5343012.40%(Eastern Shore District)
POQUOSON1,2602032018014,47335
PORTSMOUTH12,127708670226483,55526213.90%
SOUTHAMPTON2,3112283261016,5924012.20%(Western Tidewater District)
SUFFOLK10,461896646223093,34525012.20%(Western Tidewater District)
VIRGINIA BEACH48,1382692,51145066474,6711,08610.30%
WILLIAMSBURG1,0971044214014,6463310.50%(Peninsula District)
YORK5,17333122-169075,19216610.50%(Peninsula District)
LOCAL TOTALS187,9921,1659,454422681251,773,4164,59211.44%(Local Average)

Click here for full coronavirus coverage.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo