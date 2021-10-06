Average percent of positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia is back below 10%

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
According to their website, there are now 882,437 total cases, 659,002 of which are confirmed and 223,435 are probable. There are 12,999 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 10,958 being confirmed and 2,041 being probable. The case numbers are up by 5,347, and deaths are up by 91 since Monday. News 3 did not report numbers on Tuesday so this data is two day's worth.
A total of 9,437,309 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.
As of Wednesday Virginia has given a total of 10,630,604 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 21,042 statewide doses given in two days. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.
The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Wednesday, there are 1,652 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 142 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,794 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.
468 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.
68,027 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.
Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: