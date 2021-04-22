Bar seating now allowed in Virginia under Northam's amended executive order

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Sitting at a bar is now allowed in Virginia under the most recent amendment to Gov. Northam's Executive Order on COVID-19 restrictions.

Under the section listing restaurant and dining establishment restrictions it now says, "Patrons may be seated at the bar for service, provided a minimum of six feet is provided between parties."

With social distancing between parties still a requirement, the order said any business that can not adhere to the requirements must close.

Additionally, congregating in areas of restaurants is still not allowed with the exception of through-traffic.

Regulations around recreational sports were also amended. Indoor race organizers must stagger starts and separate runners into groups of 50 or less. Outdoor races, such as cross country races or marathons where physical distancing of runners can be maintained, may now include no more than 100 runners per grouping.

Click here to read the entire Executive Order.

More COVID-19 coverage can be found here.